Independence of media is dear to us but mud slinging will not be allowed: Justice Ijazul Ahsan
SC instructs Jang Group to submit complete reply in contempt of court case till 22nd August
ISLAMABAD, July 25: Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Tuesday has directed owners of the Jang Group Mir Shakilur Rahman, Mir Javedur Rehamn and reporter Ahmed Noorani to submit additional reply and complete documents in contempt of court case till 22nd August. Three-member bench of the SC headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan assumed hearing on contempt notice against Mir Shakilur Rahman, Mir Javedur Rehamn and reporter Ahmed Nooranover over the publication of wrong news story on Tuesday.
During the hearing Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed inquired how many respondents are present in the court and how many respondents have submitted replies. Upon this the counsel of Jang Group, Chaudhry Arshad replied that all the respondents are present in court and all have submitted replies. He said if more documents are required these will be provided.
Supreme Court of Pakistan said the court was intentionally defamed. Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan remarked the apex court was defamed on purpose.
Addressing the counsel of Jang group, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed, “The story you published in your newspaper against the Panama JIT bounced back.” “And, you had to tender apology over the false reporting,” he added.
Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed also said the Jang group published some incorrect news stories regarding stock market as well.
During Monday’s proceedings, Jang Group and its reporter Ahmad Noorani submitted their replies.
In his reply, Noorani stated that he had sent the questions to the registrar via Whatsapp before contacting the SC judge. He also stated that he then tried to contact the house servants when he was unable to speak to the judge.
“The judge picked his first call which was made at 08.11 pm. The judge said that he speaks in courts and the verdicts,” Noorani stated.
The reporter added that when he contacted the judge for the second time at 08.14 pm, the judge said that the affected person should contact the court regarding the matter.
Jang Group Owner Mir Shakilur Rehman and Mir Javedur Rehman, in their replies, stated that many news channels along with Geo News aired the content of the news leak in the wrong context.
They pleaded that a single news channel should not be accused of contempt of court. He added, ‘Whatever happened, we express our repentance over it.’
They pleaded the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take back the contempt of court notice which was issued to them.
“Fake news was published by Jang Group by merely citing sources to vilify apex court and joint investigation team,” remarked Justice Ejaz Afzal.
Expressing exasperation over half-finished reply, SC instructed Jang Group to submit additional documents and complete reply in the court. Justice Ijazul Ahsan in his remarks said that the independence of media is dear to us but mud slinging will not be allowed. The hearing was adjourned till August 22.-Sabah
Independence of media is dear to us but mud slinging will not be allowed: Justice Ijazul Ahsan
ISLAMABAD, July 25: Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Tuesday has directed owners of the Jang Group Mir Shakilur Rahman, Mir Javedur Rehamn and reporter Ahmed Noorani to submit additional reply and complete documents in contempt of court case till 22nd August. Three-member bench of the SC headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan assumed hearing on contempt notice against Mir Shakilur Rahman, Mir Javedur Rehamn and reporter Ahmed Nooranover over the publication of wrong news story on Tuesday.
During the hearing Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed inquired how many respondents are present in the court and how many respondents have submitted replies. Upon this the counsel of Jang Group, Chaudhry Arshad replied that all the respondents are present in court and all have submitted replies. He said if more documents are required these will be provided.
Supreme Court of Pakistan said the court was intentionally defamed. Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan remarked the apex court was defamed on purpose.
Addressing the counsel of Jang group, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed, “The story you published in your newspaper against the Panama JIT bounced back.” “And, you had to tender apology over the false reporting,” he added.
Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed also said the Jang group published some incorrect news stories regarding stock market as well.
During Monday’s proceedings, Jang Group and its reporter Ahmad Noorani submitted their replies.
In his reply, Noorani stated that he had sent the questions to the registrar via Whatsapp before contacting the SC judge. He also stated that he then tried to contact the house servants when he was unable to speak to the judge.
“The judge picked his first call which was made at 08.11 pm. The judge said that he speaks in courts and the verdicts,” Noorani stated.
The reporter added that when he contacted the judge for the second time at 08.14 pm, the judge said that the affected person should contact the court regarding the matter.
Jang Group Owner Mir Shakilur Rehman and Mir Javedur Rehman, in their replies, stated that many news channels along with Geo News aired the content of the news leak in the wrong context.
They pleaded that a single news channel should not be accused of contempt of court. He added, ‘Whatever happened, we express our repentance over it.’
They pleaded the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take back the contempt of court notice which was issued to them.
“Fake news was published by Jang Group by merely citing sources to vilify apex court and joint investigation team,” remarked Justice Ejaz Afzal.
Expressing exasperation over half-finished reply, SC instructed Jang Group to submit additional documents and complete reply in the court. Justice Ijazul Ahsan in his remarks said that the independence of media is dear to us but mud slinging will not be allowed. The hearing was adjourned till August 22.-Sabah