Sharifs’ stand exposed before nation, tweets Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD, July 25: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he has presented himself for accountability before the nation.
In a series of tweets, he said, “Of money laundering, tax evasion, assets concealment plus crimes of forgery and perjury. Sharifs stand totally exposed before nation today.”
Khan said “I want to thank Sharifs and their lackeys for their false accusations against me which allowed me to dig out my 40-year old financial records.” He said, “And thereby present myself for accountability before the nation. The same accountability process has exposed Sharif clan’s financial crimes.”
A day before, Khan posted had all the documents with details about his income from county cricket, Kerry Packer series, sponsorship earning details and the banking transactions in a series of tweets.
“I challenge NS (Nawaz Sharif) and his apologists, or any other pol ldr (political leader) , to show a similar money trail and financial transparency,” wrote Imran Khan after posting all the documents in tweets. -DNA
