Sharifs’ stand exposed before nation, tweets Imran Khan

  • Wants to thank Sharifs for their false accusations against me which allowed me to dig out my 40-year old financial records

Related image

ISLAMABAD, July 25: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he has presented himself for accountability before the nation.
In a series of tweets, he said, “Of money laundering, tax evasion, assets concealment plus crimes of forgery and perjury. Sharifs stand totally exposed before nation today.”
Khan said “I want to thank Sharifs and their lackeys for their false accusations against me which allowed me to dig out my 40-year old financial records.” He said, “And thereby present myself for accountability before the nation. The same accountability process has exposed Sharif clan’s financial crimes.”
A day before, Khan posted had all the documents with details about his income from county cricket, Kerry Packer series, sponsorship earning details and the banking transactions in a series of tweets.
“I challenge NS (Nawaz Sharif) and his apologists, or any other pol ldr (political leader) , to show a similar money trail and financial transparency,” wrote Imran Khan after posting all the documents in tweets. -DNA

News In Pictures

Army Chief reaffirms commitment to eliminate terrorism
Imran’s case is not similar to Nawaz as he is not involved in money laundering: CJP
Better if Nawaz resigns before SC decision: Khurshid Shah
Sindh Assembly adopts resolution seeking PM’s resignation
Sharifs’ stand exposed before nation, tweets Imran Khan
Independence of media is dear to us but mud slinging will not be allowed: Justice Ijazul Ahsan
Pak Navy playing active role in anti-piracy operations: Dy Naval Chief
PCB plan legal strategy against BCCI
Kohli tells India to show Sri Lanka who’s number one
Saudi, allies blacklist ‘terrorist’ Yemeni, Qatari groups
US Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian vessel: US official
At least 26 , including 9 policemen martyred in Lahore attack

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved