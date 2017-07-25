Sindh Assembly adopts resolution seeking PM’s resignation

KARACHI, July 25: The Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Tuesday adopted a Private Member’s resolution demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The Deputy Speaker presided over the entire sitting as the Speaker was not present. Moved by a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker, the House passed a resolution urging the government to computerize the record in police stations and introduce e-complaint system in the province.
The House took up a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker’s resolution demanding resignation of the Prime Minister, which was left unaddressed while another resolution of PPP lawmaker on this subject was adopted. -DNA

