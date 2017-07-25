Better if Nawaz resigns before SC decision: Khurshid Shah
Says PM should quit and bring his alternate prior to the court decision
ISLAMABAD, July 25: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah on Tuesday reiterated the demand for Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to resign. He said the top most priority of the politician is to save the democracy and parliament. He said prime minister should quit and should bring his alternate prior to the court decision.
“It is better if Nawaz Sharif resigns before the Supreme Court decision,” Shah said.
While talking to media Shah also made it clear that parities in the opposition alliance were free in making their policy.
However, Khurshid Shah cautioned those parties which would support Nawaz Sharif, stating that they will be at a political loss.
According to Shah, questions asked by the judges had made the Panama Papers case clear.
Commenting on those holding an iqama (UAE employment contract) Shah said: “It was not a crime to have one. But, it is a crime to hide it.”
Shah stressed that the iqama should be shown at the time of declaring assets. He said one time opposition saved the parliament and democracy and now saving them is responsibility of Nawaz Sharif. He said all the parties present in opposition alliance are independent in their policy, adding that if any party supports Nawaz Sharif then it will have face the political loss.
Shah said that the very allegations which were being leveled by Imran Khan against Nawaz Sharif are now being leveled by PML-N leaders against Imran Khan. Shah said he had said Imran Khan along with Nawaz Sharif will come under the grip of Supreme Court.
While condemning the torture against the journalists in PIMS, Shah said interior minister should take action against the responsible after receiving report.
Shah said that the allegations are being leveled against the institutions for weakening them, adding that weakening of the institutions is dangerous for the state.
While criticizing the foreign ministry, Shah said 22 thousand security personnel and 66 common citizens rendered their lives in war against terrorism; however we could not tell the international community that we have faced terrorism. He said this is the failure of the foreign ministry. -Sabah
