Imran’s case is not similar to Nawaz as he is not involved in money laundering: CJP
Imran submits complete money trail for London flat in SC
ISLAMABAD:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has submitted a complete banking record to establish the money trail in relation to the purchase of his London flat.
Following the submission of the trail by Imran’s counsel, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar observed on Tuesday that the PTI chief’s case was not similar to PM Nawaz Sharif’s as the former was not involved in money laundering. The CJP said that the court sought information from him for its satisfaction.
A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a petition filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, who sought disqualification of the PTI chief, as well as Secretary General Jahangir Tareen, alleging non-disclosure of assets, ownership of offshore companies and receipt of foreign funds for the party.
Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that tax evasion does not call for disqualification of any member of the National Assembly. He asked the PTI counsel, Naeem Bukhari, to determine who is honest or dishonest under Article 62 (1) (f) of the constitution.
The counsel referred to Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh’s judgment in the Panamagate case wherein he observed that an MPA could be disqualified if he violates any legal obligation.-Agencies
