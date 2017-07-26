Khwaja Asif also holds work permit which is what ‘Iqama’ means. (some laymen not familiar with Arabic, initially thought ‘Iqama’ meant a palace).
The question that may come automatically in your mind is. What does the phrase WORK PERMIT mean?
It is unlikely to take you long to understand that if you are ‘unemployed’ (BE-ROZGAR) and you have plans to go abroad—most likely Dubai—you will be needing a work permit to get a VISA. Work permit therefore is an employment letter that ensures that you are no longer BE-ROZGAR.
Meaning thereby that our Prime Minister as well as our Defense Minister, and most likely some other ministers too needed to work in Dubai to earn their livelihood. Our Prime Minister’s emoluments were ten thousand dirhams a month, (equal to Rs. 270000 a month).
Not bad.
Though you may think Mian Nawaz Sharif is worth more.
Khwaja Asif’s emoluments are not known.
Our Election Commission says: Nothing wrong in having an iqama. But it should be declared.
That is unfair.
It is not easy for Prime Minister of Pakistan to declare: “I am not unemployed. I have a job in Dubai”.
Just as bad for our Defense Minister too.
But let us be grateful to Dubai for resolving our Unemployment problem.
Thank You Dubai.
THANK YOU DUBAI
Khwaja Asif also holds work permit which is what ‘Iqama’ means. (some laymen not familiar with Arabic, initially thought ‘Iqama’ meant a palace).
The question that may come automatically in your mind is. What does the phrase WORK PERMIT mean?
It is unlikely to take you long to understand that if you are ‘unemployed’ (BE-ROZGAR) and you have plans to go abroad—most likely Dubai—you will be needing a work permit to get a VISA. Work permit therefore is an employment letter that ensures that you are no longer BE-ROZGAR.
Meaning thereby that our Prime Minister as well as our Defense Minister, and most likely some other ministers too needed to work in Dubai to earn their livelihood. Our Prime Minister’s emoluments were ten thousand dirhams a month, (equal to Rs. 270000 a month).
Not bad.
Though you may think Mian Nawaz Sharif is worth more.
Khwaja Asif’s emoluments are not known.
Our Election Commission says: Nothing wrong in having an iqama. But it should be declared.
That is unfair.
It is not easy for Prime Minister of Pakistan to declare: “I am not unemployed. I have a job in Dubai”.
Just as bad for our Defense Minister too.
But let us be grateful to Dubai for resolving our Unemployment problem.
Thank You Dubai.