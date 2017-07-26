Dhawan, Pujara tons put India in control

Seldom have Indian Test teams gone on tour and enjoyed a first day this dominant. Batting first at one of the most bat-first grounds in the world, they cruised along at more than four an over while losing only three wickets, one in each session, going to stumps one short of 400.
Shikhar Dhawan, back at the top of the order after missing India’s last 11 Tests, scored a century in a session for the second time in his career, rekindling memories of his blazing 187 on debut. Having surpassed that score, he fell three minutes from tea, failing to clear mid-off when he was ten short of a maiden double-hundred.
Cheteshwar Pujara, who walked in in the eighth over of the morning, was still batting at stumps, on a serene 144 that was not only chanceless but almost without blemish. According to ESPNcricinfo’s ball-by-ball scorers, he was “not in control” only once while facing 247 deliveries. That statistic reflected how good a grassier-than-normal Galle pitch was to bat on, and how good Sri Lanka’s attack was to bat against, but also how impervious Pujara was to distraction of any kind.
Also unbeaten at stumps was Ajinkya Rahane, who added an unbroken 113 with Pujara to shut the door on Sri Lanka after two wickets either side of tea had given them the most fleeting glimmer of hope.
One of those wickets was of Dhawan. The other was of Virat Kohli, India’s captain, who was out to the short ball – as he was a couple of times in the ODIs in the West Indies that preceded this tour – tickling an attempted hook to the keeper.
Nuwan Pradeep, who returned from the hamstring injury that had kept him out of the Test against Zimbabwe earlier this month, was Sri Lanka’s only wicket-taker. He was no less patchy with his lines and lengths than the rest of Sri Lanka’s attack, but he produced two genuinely wicket-taking deliveries, the bouncer to Kohli and, in the eighth over of the morning, a good-length ball from around the wicket that straightened in the corridor outside off stump. Abhinav Mukund’s front foot hardly come out of his crease, and had just landed on its heel when he jabbed uncertainly in defence and edged behind.
Six overs later, Sri Lanka let Dhawan off when he was on 31. Pitching one up outside off, Lahiru Kumara induced Dhawan’s only loose drive of the morning session. Diving to his left from second slip, Asela Gunaratne got both hands to the ball but failed to hold on. Then he went off the field, holding on gingerly to an already heavily strapped left hand. It later emerged that the ball had fractured Gunaratne’s left thumb, and that he was unlikely to play any further part in the match.
Insult followed injury. Dhawan made no other mistakes, moving to 64 by lunch. He had only hit eight fours in the first session, while still cruising at a strike rate in the 70s thanks to a proactive pursuit of quick singles, but exploded thereafter, hitting 23 fours, all around the dial, in the second session. – Agencies
Dhawan, Pujara tons put India in control
