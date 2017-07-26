Oil Tankers Association calls off strike after negotiations with govt
ISLAMABAD, July 26: The third day of negotiations between the government and the All Pakistan Oil Tankers Association (APOTA) bore fruit as APOTA finally decided to call off its strike.Despite the association’s decision to resume supply operations across the country, the acute shortage of fuel is taking its toll on the public as most fuel stations across the country have run out of the precious commodity and closed shop. Moreover, sources said it will take time for the tankers to start moving again and reach their destinations.
During today’s negotiations, the two sides agreed to increase the freight rate of oil tankers and to resolve all other issues within 15 days.
The government’s side was headed by Petroleum Secretary Sikandar Sultan Raja while APOTA Chairman Yousaf Shawani was leading the oil tankers’.
Following the negotiations with the government, Shawani and others addressed a press conference. Shawani said they have called off the strike and supply tankers should start moving 4pm today.
Addressing the media later, OGRA spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi said they ensure their rules are adhered to, adding that they will give a timeline to the oil tankers’ owners to implement the safety rules.
Following the decision, the movement of oil tankers began from Keamari area of Karachi.
Before the start of negotiations, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Chairperson Uzma Adil Khan said that “they’re holding us hostage and blackmailing us” while proceeding into the meeting, Shahwani had said that the unjust action against oil tankers must end.
Fuel stations across the country closed down after supply was halted when the APOTA went on a strike on Monday against the government’s ‘unfair’ practices.
A severe crisis was observed on Wednesday as several fuel stations in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, among other areas, closed shop owing to lack of supply and high demand.
Moreover, at the handful of fuel stations that are operating, long queues of commuters can be seen as people rush to acquire the commodity before it runs out completely.
Tourists who had thronged Gilgit-Baltistan and surrounding areas were reported stranded owing to the fuel shortage as well as the halt in public transport vehicles, locals said.
On Monday, APOTA announced to go on a countrywide strike in protest of the safety rules imposed by OGRA. The association members decided not to supply oil to fuel stations in protest for an indefinite period until their demands were met. OGRA said it would start checking the tankers being used by oil marketing companies, as it was feared many oil tankers did not fulfill the quality criteria.- Agencies
