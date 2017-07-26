Insiders say Syed Khurshid Shah thinks that after the disqualification of the heads of both the (N) League and the PTI, it is going to be a smooth sailing for the PPP under the leadership of Bilawal to enter the corridors of power.To many, however,this is a wishful thinking of leader of the opposition in the NA.There are many inside his party who in their heart of hearts feel that the greater the distance of Zardari from his party the greater the political benefit to the PPP.
The PPP which isn’t as yet ready for new elections have many a skeleton in its cupboard.It has much to live down.To regain its dwindling vote bank in Panjab is not going to be an easy task.Its organisation in the country is in utter disarray.The persons appointed on the top slots of the PPP in the provinces by Zardari do not enjoy support of the rank and fine of the PPP.They are going to prove a liability rather than asset for the party in the next polls.
While in his heart of hearts Zardari might be happy if Nawaz Sharif gets his just deserts what must be troubling him is the fact that his own fate might not be very much different from that of the chief of the (N) League for is not also sailing in the same boat?
PPP and (N) League sail in the same boat
