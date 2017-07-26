Hanif Abbasi to get 7 -year jail term for submitting forged documents: Fawad Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD, July 26: Hanif Abbasi will be sentenced to 7years jails/prison for submitting fraudulent documents before the apex court. Hanif Abbasi’s counsel doesn’t know what crime, if any, Jahangir Tareen has committed. He burgled SECP for papers and he must be trialed for this crime too.
These were the views expressed by Central spokesperson Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Fawad Choudhary while speaking to media outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan after the hearing of disqualification case against PTI Central Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen.
Fawad Choudhary has stated that Hanif Abbasi lied in the court and submitted false documents and he also claimed that Jahangir Khan Tareen’s company was named in the Panama Papers, which is mendacious and contrary to facts.
Fawad Choudhary stated that Jahangir Khan Tareen has always maintained financial transparency and he has never been alleged for possessing assets beyond declared means. He went on adding that this politically motivated case is nothing but mere campaign against the PTI leader in order to malign his repute.
He further stated that the petitioner upheld that Jahangir Khan Tareen transferred huge sum in the name of his children and their company. Fawad Choudhary maintained that giving your children money is never a crime unless the money given is earned through ill-means. Jahangir Tareen has a fair, transparent and declared financial record.
Fawad Choudhary also lashed out at the federal cabinet members, saying every other day their private employments are being revealed. it feels more like Aurangzeb Alamgir’s Darbar, every minister is doing modest jobs, spokesperson PTI said and added that a worst conflict of interest is visible from these shameful revelations regarding the cabinet members including PM being an Iqama holder in Arab countries.
He continued that PMLN has no political and legal strategy and added that the senior members of this party outshine one another in telling lies, thus one can assume the level of likes of Talal, Daniyal and Hanif Abbasi.
Fawad Choudhary has stated that whole nation is eyeing SC for a historic decision for this historic case which will trigger the fair process of accountability in the country. -NNI
Hanif Abbasi to get 7 -year jail term for submitting forged documents: Fawad Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD, July 26: Hanif Abbasi will be sentenced to 7years jails/prison for submitting fraudulent documents before the apex court. Hanif Abbasi’s counsel doesn’t know what crime, if any, Jahangir Tareen has committed. He burgled SECP for papers and he must be trialed for this crime too.
These were the views expressed by Central spokesperson Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Fawad Choudhary while speaking to media outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan after the hearing of disqualification case against PTI Central Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen.
Fawad Choudhary has stated that Hanif Abbasi lied in the court and submitted false documents and he also claimed that Jahangir Khan Tareen’s company was named in the Panama Papers, which is mendacious and contrary to facts.
Fawad Choudhary stated that Jahangir Khan Tareen has always maintained financial transparency and he has never been alleged for possessing assets beyond declared means. He went on adding that this politically motivated case is nothing but mere campaign against the PTI leader in order to malign his repute.
He further stated that the petitioner upheld that Jahangir Khan Tareen transferred huge sum in the name of his children and their company. Fawad Choudhary maintained that giving your children money is never a crime unless the money given is earned through ill-means. Jahangir Tareen has a fair, transparent and declared financial record.
Fawad Choudhary also lashed out at the federal cabinet members, saying every other day their private employments are being revealed. it feels more like Aurangzeb Alamgir’s Darbar, every minister is doing modest jobs, spokesperson PTI said and added that a worst conflict of interest is visible from these shameful revelations regarding the cabinet members including PM being an Iqama holder in Arab countries.
He continued that PMLN has no political and legal strategy and added that the senior members of this party outshine one another in telling lies, thus one can assume the level of likes of Talal, Daniyal and Hanif Abbasi.
Fawad Choudhary has stated that whole nation is eyeing SC for a historic decision for this historic case which will trigger the fair process of accountability in the country. -NNI