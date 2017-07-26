Differences are based on principles, working for the interests of party and the country: Ch Nisar
Shehbaz meets Nisar to persuade him not to hold press conference
ISLAMABAD, July 26: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday and requested him not to make his party’s internal conflict public by holding a press conference, sources reported.
The chief minister held a meeting with his fellow Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader at the Punjab House and urged him to resolve the issues amicably, sources said. Sharif said the ongoing rift could be taken care of internally and there was no need to make it public.
Shehbaz commended Nisar’s efforts for the party and told him that he was an important part of the PML-N.
The interior minister said that his differences were based on principles and that he was not working for his own interests but for the party and the country.
The sources said senior PML-N leaders were trying to convince Nisar not to go for a hard-hitting press conference and refrain from targeting the policies of his party’s leadership in handling the situation which had led to the mess the party was in now.
Media ‘guessing game’ irks Nisar
The party leaders are asking Nisar to either call off his press conference or to avoid targeting the party leadership should he feel inclined to go ahead with addressing the media.
Party insiders said the PM was not happy that the interior minister was not on the forefront in dealing with the ongoing crisis wherein the demands for his resignation had gained momentum. – Agencies
