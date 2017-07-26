Zafar Hijazi’s remand extended till Saturday

Image result for Zafar Hijazi's remand extended till Saturday

ISLAMABAD, July 26: Former chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Zafar Hijazi was handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday for three more days on physical remand.
According to details, the former SECP chief was produced by FIA before Senior Civil Judge at end of his four-day remand in record tempering case.
The FIA investigators produced evidences against him and sought his remand for three more days. The judge handed him over to FIA, directing his production on July 29. Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
He was arrested last week after being found guilty of tampering in Sharif family’s financial record.
Director SECP Maheen Fatima had confessed in court that the records sought by joint investigation team in Panama Papers case were tampered on the directions of Zafar Hijazi. -DNA

News In Pictures

Nation eagerly waiting for Panamagate verdict: Imran
SC decision on Panama Case would determine the future of Pakistan: Shujaat
Zafar Hijazi’s remand extended till Saturday
Khawaja Asif draws monthly salary of Rs1.43 million from UAE firm
Differences are based on principles, working for the interests of party and the country: Ch Nisar
Hanif Abbasi to get 7 -year jail term for submitting forged documents: Fawad Chaudhry
Oil Tankers Association calls off strike after negotiations with govt
Gunaratne in doubt for rest of India Tests
Dhawan, Pujara tons put India in control
Coach Arthur trains young talent at NCA High Performance Camp
North Korea could carry out missile test soon: U.S. officials
26 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack on Kandahar base: Kabul

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved