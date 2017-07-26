Zafar Hijazi’s remand extended till Saturday

ISLAMABAD, July 26: Former chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Zafar Hijazi was handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday for three more days on physical remand.
According to details, the former SECP chief was produced by FIA before Senior Civil Judge at end of his four-day remand in record tempering case.
The FIA investigators produced evidences against him and sought his remand for three more days. The judge handed him over to FIA, directing his production on July 29.
He was arrested last week after being found guilty of tampering in Sharif family’s financial record.
Director SECP Maheen Fatima had confessed in court that the records sought by joint investigation team in Panama Papers case were tampered on the directions of Zafar Hijazi. -DNA
