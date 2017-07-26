SC decision on Panama Case would determine the future of Pakistan: Shujaat

Image result for SC decision on Panama Case would determine the future of Pakistan: Shujaat

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD, July 26: PML-Q President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the decision of the Supreme Court would determine the future of Pakistan. He said whether the corrupt and Sicilian mafia would governor the people of Pakistan or the Supreme Court would give the road map for twenty crore people of Pakistan.
He said in a statement that task has been given to intellectuals and retired officers of various services to save themselves from disqualification. He said for this purpose the Sharif family has opened the mouth of their money lockers, but as the strong sons of JIT has not accepted their bribe, inshallah their wealth would not help them. He said the eyes of whole nation are towards Supreme Court because the future of Pakistan is now based on the decision of the Supreme Court. He said as the decision of the Supreme Court is coming nearer, the Iqamas of Ministers are daily coming into light.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Nation eagerly waiting for Panamagate verdict: Imran
SC decision on Panama Case would determine the future of Pakistan: Shujaat
Zafar Hijazi’s remand extended till Saturday
Khawaja Asif draws monthly salary of Rs1.43 million from UAE firm
Differences are based on principles, working for the interests of party and the country: Ch Nisar
Hanif Abbasi to get 7 -year jail term for submitting forged documents: Fawad Chaudhry
Oil Tankers Association calls off strike after negotiations with govt
Gunaratne in doubt for rest of India Tests
Dhawan, Pujara tons put India in control
Coach Arthur trains young talent at NCA High Performance Camp
North Korea could carry out missile test soon: U.S. officials
26 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack on Kandahar base: Kabul

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved