SC decision on Panama Case would determine the future of Pakistan: Shujaat
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD, July 26: PML-Q President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the decision of the Supreme Court would determine the future of Pakistan. He said whether the corrupt and Sicilian mafia would governor the people of Pakistan or the Supreme Court would give the road map for twenty crore people of Pakistan.
He said in a statement that task has been given to intellectuals and retired officers of various services to save themselves from disqualification. He said for this purpose the Sharif family has opened the mouth of their money lockers, but as the strong sons of JIT has not accepted their bribe, inshallah their wealth would not help them. He said the eyes of whole nation are towards Supreme Court because the future of Pakistan is now based on the decision of the Supreme Court. He said as the decision of the Supreme Court is coming nearer, the Iqamas of Ministers are daily coming into light.-Agencies
