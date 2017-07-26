Nation eagerly waiting for Panamagate verdict: Imran
Says economy is declining but the entire govt machinery is busy to cover up Nawaz’s corruption
Claims finance minister Ishaq Dar has houses worth Rs 1.5 billion in Dubai
ISLAMABAD, July 26: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday to announce its judgement in the Panama Papers probe case soon as the entire nation was waiting for it.
Speaking to reporters in Islamabad on Wednesday, Khan said the apex court should release the verdict soon so that the nation could move on.
“The country’s situation is deteriorating and the economy is declining but the entire government is busy trying to cover up PM Nawaz Sharif’s corruption,” he added.
He criticised the PM for heading to Maldives when a horrific terrorist attack took place in Lahore that claimed more than 25 lives.
Khan also said the ruling family had failed to submit bank transactions to the court and the documents that they did were also fake. “Instead of trying to clear their names, they are claiming that everyone else in the country is corrupt too,” he added. He claimed that finance minister Ishaq Dar had houses worth Rs1.5 billion in Dubai. “They [government ministers] are all criminals in the eyes of the nation,” he said. The PTI chief further said that it was difficult to obtain the money trail for his London flat but he had still submitted it to the court. “A cricketer who bought a flat for Rs600,000 is being compared to someone who sent money out of the country.” Khan also praised the Pakistan People’s Party and opposition leader Khursheed Shah for challenging the PM, saying they had moved on from the politics of friendly opposition. He again announced PTI’s boycott of Jang Media Groups saying its owner Mir Shakeel ur Rehman was using the media house to save corrupt leaders who are providing him with amnesty in return.-Agencies
