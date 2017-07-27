Each Moment Of Wait Now Is An Agony Of Unbearable Dimensions
Let the long wait be over. People have been waiting since the dawn of this year. Infact people have been waiting since the former Chief Justice, Jamali, had constituted the first bench to look into the allegations against the Prime Minister’s family in the Panama case. Even since beyond that. As early as Prime Minister himself, in a show of high magnanimity had gone on air to announce in April 2016 that he was going to offer himself for detailed scrutiny, so as to establish that he was no cheat. People also remember how he had explained to the Nation on the floor of the National Assembly, the acquisition of resources that had gone into the buying of the regal London flats.
People have witnessed the day-to-day verbal battles between the members of the ruling party and those demanding fair probe into the Sharif family’s accumulation of wealth of astronomical proportions.
People have got engaged into this alleged crime of mega corruption in a big big way.
And when the two senior judges of the larger bench formed by the present Chief Justice declared on April 20, 2017 in their judgment that the Prime Minister stood disqualified because of his lies and deceitful behaviour, the Nation got virtually petrified except those who celebrated the decision of the three other judges (who constituted majority) that more investigations were required to seal the fate of the Prime Minister and his family.
Hence the famous JIT was formed that created waves by its heroic work in the dangerous exercise of making inroads into the Mafia territory.
The JIT report came like a bombshell.
No one had expected the existence of such vicious circle of white-collar crime in the corridors of power.
Waiting before that JIT report was different.
Each day since then has been like a year.
The State has been plunged into a deadly impasse—terrible limbo— horrifying inertia, pregnant with explosive chaos.
Each minute from now will be an agony of unbearable dimensions for the people.
The thought of the ‘Culprits’ getting away with murder is like a dagger in the soul.
They have murdered the Nation’s Trust.
