It is understood that many political parties have not yet drafted their election manifestos despite the fact that fresh elections are round the corner and they can take place any moment.This shows their ‘ seriousness’ to tackle umpteen issues faced by the people of this country.
Experience of hindsight reveals that very little or no attention was ever given by any political party to solve people’s issues , therefore, they never undertook the drafting work of their election manifestos seriously.Their modus operandi has always been such that when the election date nears the political parties hire the services of advertising agencies who then create catchy election slogans and other publicity material for them to attract the public attention.It is customary with the leaders of political parties to talk tongue in cheek in the election rallies. They always talk in generalities and in future tense.
Let us not go far behind and limit our discussion to the last two elections, one held in 2008 and the other in 2013 and ask the leaders of the political parties which came to power by winning them as to how many promises made by them at the hustings were fulfilled during their stints in office. It is about time the electorate showed political maturity and is not carried away by empty election sloganeering of the contesting political parties at the hustings as enough is enough.They should be first made to answer questions about the state of implementation of their last election manifesto.
Politicians should be made to answer questions
It is understood that many political parties have not yet drafted their election manifestos despite the fact that fresh elections are round the corner and they can take place any moment.This shows their ‘ seriousness’ to tackle umpteen issues faced by the people of this country.
Experience of hindsight reveals that very little or no attention was ever given by any political party to solve people’s issues , therefore, they never undertook the drafting work of their election manifestos seriously.Their modus operandi has always been such that when the election date nears the political parties hire the services of advertising agencies who then create catchy election slogans and other publicity material for them to attract the public attention.It is customary with the leaders of political parties to talk tongue in cheek in the election rallies. They always talk in generalities and in future tense.
Let us not go far behind and limit our discussion to the last two elections, one held in 2008 and the other in 2013 and ask the leaders of the political parties which came to power by winning them as to how many promises made by them at the hustings were fulfilled during their stints in office. It is about time the electorate showed political maturity and is not carried away by empty election sloganeering of the contesting political parties at the hustings as enough is enough.They should be first made to answer questions about the state of implementation of their last election manifesto.