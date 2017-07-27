‘Pakistan once again reaffirms determination to wipe out terrorism from its soil at all costs’
Says oppressed Kashmiris are being brutalized by Indian occupation forces for seven decades
ISLAMABAD, July 27: Pakistan has once again reaffirmed determination to wipe out terrorism from its soil at all costs. At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Nafees Zakaria pointed out that the country has been carrying out anti terrorism operations without any
discrimination under a comprehensive terrorism strategy and the National Action Plan.
He said the country has suffered immensely both human and material in this war. He said cooperation with the United States is part of our anti terrorism strategy.
The spokesperson reminded that the country is incurring huge expenditures in counter terrorism operations. He said the 350 million dollars blocked by the US was not aid but the military spendings already incurred by Pakistan. He said our achievements have also been recognized by the visiting US lawmakers. In our interaction, our viewpoint is clearly conveyed to the US.
He said the fact is that the terrorists are on the run. Numerous steps have been taken for border management. Blame game is counter productive and hampers the spirit of cooperation.
When asked about the Afghan ambassador to the US’s comments against Pakistan’s military, the spokesperson said Pakistan military has proven to be the most effective bulwark against terrorism in the region. Military personnel of all ranks have made the ultimate sacrifices. He said Pakistan is not only fighting the curse of terrorism but also winning it. Only an unshakeable determination can lead to this success.
He said in reality it is across the border in Afghanistan where vast swathes of the territory have been abandoned to the militants which pose threat to Pakistan and the entire region. – Sabah
