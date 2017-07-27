Ministers committed treachery by being employed overseas: Babar
ISLAMABAD, July 27: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan on Thursday said that ministers committed treachery by being employed overseas. Talking to media, he said, “PTI can take the matter to court.” He slammed Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and said that they will not spare “Godfather 2” after holding Godfather 1 accountable. Awan notified that, “Supreme Court (SC) bench, through Joint Investigation Team (JIT), put forward 13 questions for implementation in Panama Papers case before the Sharif family.”
“Sharif family to answer those 13 question before Supreme Court and JIT,” he said. He pronounced that “The declaration of verdict of Panamagate scandal is in the domain of SC however.” He sees no delay in it. -DNA
Ministers committed treachery by being employed overseas: Babar
ISLAMABAD, July 27: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan on Thursday said that ministers committed treachery by being employed overseas. Talking to media, he said, “PTI can take the matter to court.” He slammed Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and said that they will not spare “Godfather 2” after holding Godfather 1 accountable. Awan notified that, “Supreme Court (SC) bench, through Joint Investigation Team (JIT), put forward 13 questions for implementation in Panama Papers case before the Sharif family.”
“Sharif family to answer those 13 question before Supreme Court and JIT,” he said. He pronounced that “The declaration of verdict of Panamagate scandal is in the domain of SC however.” He sees no delay in it. -DNA