Nisar to give up NA seat and ministry once Panamagate verdict is announced
ISLAMABAD, July 27: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar finally held his much-awaited press conference on Thursday to announce that he would leave his ministry and the National Assembly the day the Panamagate verdict was announced.
Clarifying that he was not taking any extreme measure at the moment, “owing to the pressure of friends”, Nisar said he would resign nonetheless from the ministry and the National Assembly on the day the Supreme Court announces the Panamagate verdict – “be it for the party or against it.”
“My heart is no longer in politics,” he said.
At the start of the presser, Nisar remarked that it was going to be his “most difficult” press conference.
In his nearly 45-minute long speech, the interior minister talked about his 33-year association with the party, conspiracies within the ruling PML-N, and his disillusionment with politics.
He concluded with some sound parting advice to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, whom he praised throughout as a “great and humble leader”.-Agencies
Nisar to give up NA seat and ministry once Panamagate verdict is announced
ISLAMABAD, July 27: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar finally held his much-awaited press conference on Thursday to announce that he would leave his ministry and the National Assembly the day the Panamagate verdict was announced.
Clarifying that he was not taking any extreme measure at the moment, “owing to the pressure of friends”, Nisar said he would resign nonetheless from the ministry and the National Assembly on the day the Supreme Court announces the Panamagate verdict – “be it for the party or against it.”
“My heart is no longer in politics,” he said.
At the start of the presser, Nisar remarked that it was going to be his “most difficult” press conference.
In his nearly 45-minute long speech, the interior minister talked about his 33-year association with the party, conspiracies within the ruling PML-N, and his disillusionment with politics.
He concluded with some sound parting advice to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, whom he praised throughout as a “great and humble leader”.-Agencies