Imran summons PTI leadership for emergency meeting

– Khan to visit SC today

Image result for Imran summons PTI leadership for emergency meeting

ISLAMABAD, July 27: PTI chief Imran Khan has summoned the party’s senior leadership to Islamabad for an emergency meeting, following news that the Supreme Court will announce the Panama Leaks case verdict tomorrow.
According to details, the party’s senior leadership will conduct an advisory meeting in context with the decision of the Prime Minister’s disqualification case.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan is set to announce the verdict on Friday at 11 30 am. A five-member larger bench of the apex court will announce the decision.
Senior PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haque tweeted that PTI chief Imran Khan will attend tomorrow’s hearing when the decision will be announced by the apex court.-Agencies

