Pakistan’s defence policy is based on peaceful coexistence: Admiral Zakaullah
KARACHI, July 28: Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah says Pakistan’s defence policy is based on peaceful coexistence, but the country cannot lower its guard keeping in view prevailing geo-strategic environment.
He was addressing induction ceremony of Fast Attack Craft (Missile) PNS Himmat at Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Karachi on Friday. The Naval Chief said it is a landmark occasion when second indigenously constructed Fast Attack Craft (Missile) is being inducted in Pakistan Navy Fleet. He said successful construction of PNS Himmat at Karachi Shipyard is a proud moment for Pakistan Navy, Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works and China State Shipbuilding and Offshore Company. It may be recalled that PNS Himmat is a 63-meter long Fast Attack Craft fitted with state of the art weapons and sensor.-Sabah
