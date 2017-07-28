Pakistan’s defence policy is based on peaceful coexistence: Admiral Zakaullah

Image result for Pakistan’s defence policy is based on peaceful coexistence: Admiral Zakaullah

KARACHI, July 28: Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah says Pakistan’s defence policy is based on peaceful coexistence, but the country cannot lower its guard keeping in view prevailing geo-strategic environment.
He was addressing induction ceremony of Fast Attack Craft (Missile) PNS Himmat at Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Karachi on Friday. The Naval Chief said it is a landmark occasion when second indigenously constructed Fast Attack Craft (Missile) is being inducted in Pakistan Navy Fleet. He said successful construction of PNS Himmat at Karachi Shipyard is a proud moment for Pakistan Navy, Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works and China State Shipbuilding and Offshore Company. It may be recalled that PNS Himmat is a 63-meter long Fast Attack Craft fitted with state of the art weapons and sensor.-Sabah

News In Pictures

AN ERA OF SHAME ENDS: SC disqualifies Sharif for life
Panama verdict is the beginning of accountability in Pakistan: Imran
Rasheed asks President to call NA session immediately
Nawaz Sharif steps down as PM after SC verdict
SC and JIT made history: Musharraf
Shujaat, Pervaiz discuss latest scenario with Imran, Siraj & Rashid
Nawaz Sharif recommends Shehbaz to become next PM
People stage anti-India demos in Occupied Kashmir
Pakistan’s defence policy is based on peaceful coexistence: Admiral Zakaullah
PM disqualification won’t affect PHF: Secretary
India lead Sri Lanka by 498 runs
Barcelona train crash injures 54

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved