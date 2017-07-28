In the not- too- distant past Ishaque Dar had promised that black money worth 200 billion US dollars stacked by some Pakistanis in the Swiss banks would be brought back to the country.Insiders say after initial enthusiasm shown by the finance minister in the matter talks with the Swiss authorities were slowed down allegedly for providing an opportunity to some account holders to transfer their ill- gotten money from the Swiss banks to somewhere else.If this allegation is true it is shameful.
The man in the street expects that the finance minister ought to clarify on the floor of the House as to why did the government dilly dally in the matter and sign the agreement early this year after wasting a lot of time.How many bank account holders shifted their money from the Swiss banks since 2014?Who were they and how much money was taken out by them?What steps are being taken by him to make them shift their money to Pakistan?
No new tax amnesty scheme need to be introduced any more.A tax amnesty scheme is not much different from the plea- bargain section of the NAB ordinance.Both are heavily tilted towards the financially corrupt people.Under the plea bargain the accused after confessing his crime deposits a small portion of embezzled amount in the government treasury and gets a clean bill of health from the NAB and goes Scot free.Under the tax amnesty scheme a person who is in possession of black money gets his ill- gotten money white by paying a paltry amount as tax to the government.Both these schemes have been putting a premium on corruption.
Where are 200 billion US dollars ?
In the not- too- distant past Ishaque Dar had promised that black money worth 200 billion US dollars stacked by some Pakistanis in the Swiss banks would be brought back to the country.Insiders say after initial enthusiasm shown by the finance minister in the matter talks with the Swiss authorities were slowed down allegedly for providing an opportunity to some account holders to transfer their ill- gotten money from the Swiss banks to somewhere else.If this allegation is true it is shameful.
The man in the street expects that the finance minister ought to clarify on the floor of the House as to why did the government dilly dally in the matter and sign the agreement early this year after wasting a lot of time.How many bank account holders shifted their money from the Swiss banks since 2014?Who were they and how much money was taken out by them?What steps are being taken by him to make them shift their money to Pakistan?
No new tax amnesty scheme need to be introduced any more.A tax amnesty scheme is not much different from the plea- bargain section of the NAB ordinance.Both are heavily tilted towards the financially corrupt people.Under the plea bargain the accused after confessing his crime deposits a small portion of embezzled amount in the government treasury and gets a clean bill of health from the NAB and goes Scot free.Under the tax amnesty scheme a person who is in possession of black money gets his ill- gotten money white by paying a paltry amount as tax to the government.Both these schemes have been putting a premium on corruption.