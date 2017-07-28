Shujaat, Pervaiz discuss latest scenario with Imran, Siraj & Rashid
LAHORE, July 28: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi after the Supreme Court verdict held telephonic conversation with leaders of different political opposition parties.
They included Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq and Awami Muslim League (APL) President Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed.
The PML leaders talked to these leaders separately and heartily felicitated each other on historical verdict of five membersâ€™ bench of Supreme Court and appreciated the struggle in the Panama case. -NNI
