ISLAMABAD, July 28: Chairman All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) General (R) Pervez Musharraf on Friday said that Supreme Court (SC) and the Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed under its directives made history and deserve huge applause and appreciation. Expressing his views through a video message after SC’s landmark judgment in Panama case, he said, “Truth has prevailed and a five members SC bench disqualified the sitting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.” “I salute to the bravery and courage of SC judges and members of JIT who ensured transparent and impartial investigation against Sharif family and rendered a judgment that will set a precedent and will deter corruption and corrupt practices in future,” he said. General Musharraf demanded the court to put Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Capt (retd) Safdar and PM’s children on Exit Control List (ECL) before the trial in accountability court. Musharraf hinted at the possibility that Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz could escape from the country. He said, “This decision will set an example that no one is above the law and regarding future course of action, if a person has to contest for the public office, he must come clean. My party and me, fully support this judgment.” “This was not an easy task to render a judgment like this. JIT members completed their work under extreme pressure and they were threatened as well. Despite this they did a marvelous job to dig out the decades old hidden secrets about the empire that was structured at ill-gotten money and they deserve appreciation for their tireless efforts,” he said. – DNA
SC and JIT made history: Musharraf
ISLAMABAD, July 28: Chairman All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) General (R) Pervez Musharraf on Friday said that Supreme Court (SC) and the Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed under its directives made history and deserve huge applause and appreciation. Expressing his views through a video message after SC’s landmark judgment in Panama case, he said, “Truth has prevailed and a five members SC bench disqualified the sitting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.” “I salute to the bravery and courage of SC judges and members of JIT who ensured transparent and impartial investigation against Sharif family and rendered a judgment that will set a precedent and will deter corruption and corrupt practices in future,” he said. General Musharraf demanded the court to put Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Capt (retd) Safdar and PM’s children on Exit Control List (ECL) before the trial in accountability court. Musharraf hinted at the possibility that Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz could escape from the country. He said, “This decision will set an example that no one is above the law and regarding future course of action, if a person has to contest for the public office, he must come clean. My party and me, fully support this judgment.” “This was not an easy task to render a judgment like this. JIT members completed their work under extreme pressure and they were threatened as well. Despite this they did a marvelous job to dig out the decades old hidden secrets about the empire that was structured at ill-gotten money and they deserve appreciation for their tireless efforts,” he said. – DNA