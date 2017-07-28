Nawaz Sharif steps down as PM after SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif has stepped down as the prime minister following the verdict of the Supreme Court, a PML-N spokesman told a private TV Channel.
The federal cabinet has also been dissolved after Nawaz Sharif stepped down.
In line with the Supreme Court’s order, the Election Commission of Pakistan has issued the notification disqualifying Nawaz Sharif from
the National Assembly. The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for failing to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets from UAE-based Capital FZE in his nomination papers for the 2013 elections. The court also ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a reference against Nawaz Sharif, his three children and others in an accountability court in six weeks, and directed for the trial to be wrapped up within six months. Announcing their verdict in the Panama Papers case, all five judges ruled to send a reference against the premier, his three children and others to an accountability court. The court ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a reference against the accused in an accountability court in six weeks and directed for the trial to be wrapped up within six months. Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting to discuss the Panama Papers case during which the decision to appoint the candidate for the prime minister was discussed. According to reports, Nawaz Sharif recommended the name of his brother Shehbaz Sharif to be the candidate for prime minister. A name for the interim prime minister who will remain in office for 45-days until Shehbaz Sharif becomes a member of National Assembly was not revealed. – Agencies
