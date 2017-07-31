Army Chief vows to further strengthen relations between Pakistan & China

  • COAS greets Chinese PLA on its 90th foundation day

RAWALPINDI, July 31: Chief of Arm Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa greeting the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army on its 90th foundation day vowed to further strengthen relations between the two countries.
According to ISPR, COAS expressed his best wishes for China army and vowed to further strengthen Pak-China Friendship. He said Pakistan and China enjoy exemplary relations in every sector especially military defence. He said great projects like C-Pack are symbol of the longstanding old relations.
COAS said that C pack is an important project for the two countries. He assured that all possible resources are being utilized for security of the project. He was optimistic that completion of the project will not only bring prosperity among people of the both countries but also in the entire region.-Online

