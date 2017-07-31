MQM Pakistan to support Shahid Khaqan for Premiership
ISLAMABAD, July 31: Coordination committee of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan has voiced support for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate for premiership Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday.
Reportedly, the decision came in during a meeting of the committee. It should be noted here that President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned a session of National Assembly (NA) on August 1st and Pakistan is likely to elect fresh prime minister on Tuesday.
Former premier Nawaz Sharif was ordered to be disqualified under Article 62 and Article 63 for not disclosing his assets, a decision that is controversial for many for the Articles have had criticism for a long time.
In its order on July 28, the top court directed President Mamnoon to take all steps necessary to ensure smooth processes until a fresh premier is elected. Party of the former premier has expressed strong reservations over the verdict but as promised, the leadership as well as the core body accepted the order.
On the other hand, the petitioner for Nawaz Sharif s disqualification, PTI chief Imran Khan, AWL chief Sheikh Rasheed and JI chief Sirajul Haq hailed the order and branded it a milestone in Pakistan s history. – DNA
