My statement was quoted out of context: Farooq Haider
ISLAMABAD, July 31: Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Monday lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and said that his statements were quoted out of the context.
“When I clarified my statement a day earlier then why was it exploited and presented in the wrong way,” he asked.
During a press conference, he said that they are patriots and do not believe in Imran Khan’s Pakistan but rather the one formed by Quaid-e-Azam.
While responding to Khan’s protest call, Haider warned that he will see who has the strength to commit such act outside his house. Raja Farooq Haider notified that his stance should not be oppressed while considering him a Kashmiri and second-level citizen of Pakistan.
He broke down in tears and said, “He (Imran Khan) insulted the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir who is elected by the public. Finger was laid on his loyalty with Pakistan and ideologies,” he said.
Azad Kashmir PM asserted that he too possesses the strength and caliber to hold rallies against Khan in Pakistan and London.
He also got furious with a journalist saying that, “I am a different person. I do not have enmity with you. Neither I have foreign assets nor any in Pakistan,” he said. -DNA
My statement was quoted out of context: Farooq Haider
ISLAMABAD, July 31: Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Monday lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and said that his statements were quoted out of the context.
“When I clarified my statement a day earlier then why was it exploited and presented in the wrong way,” he asked.
During a press conference, he said that they are patriots and do not believe in Imran Khan’s Pakistan but rather the one formed by Quaid-e-Azam.
While responding to Khan’s protest call, Haider warned that he will see who has the strength to commit such act outside his house. Raja Farooq Haider notified that his stance should not be oppressed while considering him a Kashmiri and second-level citizen of Pakistan.
He broke down in tears and said, “He (Imran Khan) insulted the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir who is elected by the public. Finger was laid on his loyalty with Pakistan and ideologies,” he said.
Azad Kashmir PM asserted that he too possesses the strength and caliber to hold rallies against Khan in Pakistan and London.
He also got furious with a journalist saying that, “I am a different person. I do not have enmity with you. Neither I have foreign assets nor any in Pakistan,” he said. -DNA