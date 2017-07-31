Imran’s statements could endanger opposition’s unity: Khurshid Shah
ISLAMABAD, July 31: Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah claimed his party was responsible for 70 percent of what Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan deems ‘success.’
“If anyone is to be given credit, it should be Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq, who first knocked the court’s door,” Shah said in a statement issued on Monday.
The opposition leader alleged it was decided with PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi to jointly announce the opposition’s prime ministerial candidate but Khan was quick to nominate Sheikh Rashid. “Khan’s statements could endanger the opposition’s unity,” Shah said.
Responding to Khan’s criticism on PPP’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Shah said the PTI chairman needs to change the way he thinks if he believes he can take on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) all by himself.-Sabah
Imran’s statements could endanger opposition’s unity: Khurshid Shah
ISLAMABAD, July 31: Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah claimed his party was responsible for 70 percent of what Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan deems ‘success.’
“If anyone is to be given credit, it should be Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq, who first knocked the court’s door,” Shah said in a statement issued on Monday.
The opposition leader alleged it was decided with PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi to jointly announce the opposition’s prime ministerial candidate but Khan was quick to nominate Sheikh Rashid. “Khan’s statements could endanger the opposition’s unity,” Shah said.
Responding to Khan’s criticism on PPP’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Shah said the PTI chairman needs to change the way he thinks if he believes he can take on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) all by himself.-Sabah