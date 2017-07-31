Every party is bound to provide its funding sources under law: CJP
ISLAMABAD, July 31: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mian Saqib Nisar Monday remarked that according to the law every political party is bound to provide its funding sources.
A three-member bench head by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising on Justice Umar Bandiyal and Justice Faisal Arab conducted the hearing of the case regarding foreign funding to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI).
CJP remarked that every political party is accountable before Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Justice Umar Atta Bandiyal remarked that ECP has the right to scrutinize the accounts.
PTI lawyer, Anwar Maqsood said that audited bank accounts details were submitted in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Upon this CJP inquired can ECP not make decision on prohibited funds?. The PTI counsel said entire law has been changed in political parties order 2002 and ECP cannot hear the case. Justice Umar Atta Bandiyal further remarked that ECP has the powers to accept or reject the reports of accountant. He said will ECP ignore if it comes into knowledge few years later. He said information regarding foreign funding would come from other sources.
PTI lawyer argued that all political parties are practicing the same. Upon this CJP remarked what would be the reaction of PTI if declarations of Imran Khan proved wrong? Upon this PTI lawyer said the court can constitute commission on this.
Justice Faisal Arab remarked that whether foreign funding be called as audit. PTI lawyer replied that audit could not be conducted in inquiry.
Hanif Abbasi’s lawyer Akram Sheikh argued that false documents have been submitted in Supreme Court by PTI, adding PTI leaders himself prepared these documents. He alleged less funds have been showed as compared to real income. He further added Haram has been spent on administrative affairs while Hilal sent to Pakistan.
Justice Umar Atta Bandiyal remarked that proper word is prohibited not Haram. CJP inquired whether all details must be provided at FARA website. PTI lawyer argued that less 50 dollars information are not displayed on FARA website.
Akram Sheikh lawyer of Hanif Abbasi said it was a sensitive matter, which is also related to security of the country. He said documents are 100% fake and bogus.
Justice Faisal Arab remarked prohibited funds were spent abroad and legitimate funds were shifted to Pakistan.PTI lawyer said that Imran Khan was not aware of these prohibited funds. -Online
