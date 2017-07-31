Manika fully active to form forward block in Punjab Assembly
ISLAMABAD, July 31: Mian Atta Muhammad Khan Manika is fully active to develop forward block in Punjab Assembly against Sharif family.
The sources have dissolved that presently Mian Atta Muhammad Manika have hidden support of as many as fifty dissent members of PML-N.
Manika has great experience of developing forward block as he had already developed a forward block against PML-Q. On that time he fully supported PML-N.
Atta Muhammad Manika had won from the constituency of Pakpattan on PML-N ticket. However he sent resignation as Punjab Revenue Minister. Sources have further disclosed party dissent group raise in Punjab Assembly soon after the announcement that Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif would be the next prime minister of Pakistan. Atta Muhammad Manika was active to develop this group. It was worth mentioned here that Atta Manika who primarily belonged to PML-Q and joined PML-N before the 2013 elections tendered resignation, expressing dissatisfaction with the attitude of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif towards him. Manika had also resigned as Auqaf and Baitul mall minister in 2014 on the same grounds, but he withdrew his resignation after his reservations were removed by the government.-Online
