Abbasi, Rashid, Khursheed among six nominees for PM election today
ISLAMABAD, July 31: As the National Assembly’s session is scheduled to be held on Tuesday to elect the leader of the house, the assembly secretariat has received nomination papers of six candidates for prime minister’s office after the opposition parties failed to
agree on fielding a joint-candidate.
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s nominee Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the former petroleum and natural resources minister, and Awami Muslim League (AML) chairman Sheikh Rashid submitted their nomination papers on early Monday.
The opposition parties’ consultative meeting to ponder over rallying behind a joint-candidate, chaired by opposition leader Syed Khurshid Shah at his chamber in the National Assembly but ended without developing consensus over a joint opposition nominee for the slot of prime minister.
The opposition parties suggested different names as nominee for the premiership. PPP suggested the name of Syed Naveed Qamar, Qaumi Watan Party nominated Aftab Ahmed Sherpao besides PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. The opposition parties after failing to agree to field a united candidate for prime minister, submitted separate nomination. – Agencies
