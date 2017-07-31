Sh Rashid to file reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in ECP today
ISLAMABAD, July 31: Chairman Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed would file a reference against candidate for interim Prime Minister of ruling PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday (today) in LNG scandal On Monday, Speark National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has refused to accept the reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and directed Sheikh Rashid to approach the concerned forum. The reference of Sheikh Rashid against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Speaker NA has surfaced in which he cited the LNG scandal and said that import of LNG from Qatar is mega corruption scandal. In his reference AML Chairman had demanded for the immediate arrest of prime accused of this mega corruption scandal including Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ishaq Dar and to put their name in Exact Control List.
In the reference, he alleged that matters regarding fixing the prices of LNG are not transparent and requested to prepare a charge sheet against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the light of facts mentioned in reference adding that his nomination papers be rejected.-Online
