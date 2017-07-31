Sh Rashid to file reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in ECP today

Image result for Sh Rashid to file reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in ECP today

ISLAMABAD, July 31: Chairman Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed would file a reference against candidate for interim Prime Minister of ruling PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday (today) in LNG scandal On Monday, Speark National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has refused to accept the reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and directed Sheikh Rashid to approach the concerned forum. The reference of Sheikh Rashid against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Speaker NA has surfaced in which he cited the LNG scandal and said that import of LNG from Qatar is mega corruption scandal. In his reference AML Chairman had demanded for the immediate arrest of prime accused of this mega corruption scandal including Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ishaq Dar and to put their name in Exact Control List.
In the reference, he alleged that matters regarding fixing the prices of LNG are not transparent and requested to prepare a charge sheet against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the light of facts mentioned in reference adding that his nomination papers be rejected.-Online

News In Pictures

NAB to file four references against Sharif family & Ishaq Dar
Former AG sentenced one-year imprisonment for hiding dual nationality
Sh Rashid to file reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in ECP today
Abbasi, Rashid, Khursheed among six nominees for PM election today
Manika fully active to form forward block in Punjab Assembly
Every party is bound to provide its funding sources under law: CJP
Imran’s statements could endanger opposition’s unity: Khurshid Shah
My statement was quoted out of context: Farooq Haider
MQM Pakistan to support Shahid Khaqan for Premiership
Army Chief vows to further strengthen relations between Pakistan & China
We have to accustom new knowledge of digital connectivity: CM KPK
Moeen hat-trick seals crushing England win

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved