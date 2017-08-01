If towns and cities are allowed to grow unchecked a time comes soon when it becomes exceedingly difficult for their municipal bodies to cater to the basic civic needs of their inhabitants.The federal capital should not have been allowed indiscriminate expansion .The municipal body of Islamabad has already started showing signs of strains and burden on its available resources which are dwindling by the day.When the federal capital was being shifted from Karachi to Islamabad it was said by the then rulers that the new capital would be limited to a few thousand federal government employees for whom offices, residences and markets would be constructed and that was that.The Federal capital has now over a million population and it is growing leaps and bounds.
The residents of the new housing sectors that have come up lately rightly complain that the civic amenities being provided to them pale in comparison to those being given to those housing sectors which were raised twenty or thirty years ago.
If one looks at the original blueprint of the federal capital one can find gross violations of it by the CDA authorities at the tacit instance of those who move in the corridors of power or those who have connections in the high places.The elite class has blown to smithireens the housing regulations and now the CDA instead of taking it to task is making amendments in the zoning laws in order to cover up the follies and crimes of the elite class.
Islamabad is bursting at the seams
