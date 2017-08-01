Pakistan always supports efforts for peace, development in Afghanistan: Nafees Zakaria
ISLAMABAD, August 1: Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria has said that Pakistan had always supported initiatives for peace and development in Afghanistan.
Talking to a private news channel, he said, “China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects are instrumental for progress in the region.”
“Pakistan wants economic development in Afghanistan and for this, it will continue to play role to maintain peace in the region,” he said. To a question about Kashmir, he said, “Pakistan has highlighted the issue of Kashmir at all important forum.”
“The members who participated in foreign ministers conference held recently in Abid Jan, had condemned the Indian atrocities in the
Occupied Kashmir,” the Spokesman said. To another question he said, “Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had apprised the United Nation General Assembly about the plight of Kashmiri people.” He said, “Pakistan will continue its diplomatic, political and moral support for Kashmir cause.” -DNA
