Justice Asif Khosa never met Imran Khan privately: SC
ISLAMABAD, August 1: Supreme Court spokesperson clarified the widespread perception claiming Imran Khan and leader of 5-member Panama case bench Justice Asif Saeed Khosa met privately before the hearings of the case against Sharif family.
Such reports were denied and it was stated that the court’s observations were interpreted wrongly.
The Supreme Court has dismissed the allegations as˜unfounded and untrue.
It is being insinuated in some sections of the social, print and electronic media that in a recent interview with a television channel Mr. Imran Khan, Chairman, Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf had stated that he had been requested by Honourable Mr. Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan to file a petition before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in connection with the Panama Papers scandal, the statement said. The allegation is absolutely unfounded and completely untrue. The interview itself refers to some observations made in the Courtroom during a judicial proceeding. The fact of the matter is that on November 1, 2016 many Constitution Petitions pertaining to the said scandal were fixed for hearing before a Larger Bench of the Supreme Court headed by the then Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali and Honourable Justice Khosa was also a part of that 5-member Bench, read the SC press release. – NNI
