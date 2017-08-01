Shehbaz should realise plots against him: Sh Rasheed
ISLAMABAD, August 1: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that next three to four months will be very challenging for government adding Shehbaz Sharif should understand the conspiracies perpetuating against him.
While talking to media men outside Parliament on Tuesday Sheikh said many party leaders of PML-N are outside Pakistan currently and attempts are being made by party to call them back but they are not ready to come back. Due to this PML-N is facing difficulties in selection of PM.
Shehbaz Sharif is directly involved in Hudaibiya paper case and how it’s possible that he granted bail at day time and do ruling in the evening. Conspiracies are being carried out against Shehbaz Sharif and he should be aware of these. He further urged that opposition could not reach a consensus for PM nomination but I personally wished that there should be a consensus on it. Sheikh said we as opposition wanted to give a message to Government by contesting elections.-Online
