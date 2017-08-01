Gulalai quits PTI: Imran sent me inappropriate text messages, claims Ayesha Gulalai
ISLAMABAD, August 1: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Ayesha Gulalai alleged that Imran Khan had sent her inappropriate text messages, but did not reveal any other details to support her allegations.
Addressing a press conference, Gulalai said she wanted to hold press conference tomorrow but as PTI women leaders had a press conference earlier today, she had to respond.
“I am not concerned about a party ticket or NA-1 seat, it is an illogical allegation, she said.
“Among many things, sending text messages is one of their bad habits,” she said.
“I received the first message in October 2013, you can check Imran’s Blackberry,” she said, adding that the PTI chairman urges other women to use Blackberry cellphones so messages cannot be traced.”
“Check his Blackberry and you will know everything,” she alleged.
All messages are there and record of the messages can be retrieved from the PTA, she said.
“The messages contained words that cannot be tolerated,” said Ayesha Gulalai.
She said that Imran Khan always talks about turn of people to leave, adding that now it’s the PTI chairman’s turn.
“Imran Khan cannot keep himself in control,” she said. The former PTI MNA said that Imran wanted to introduce western culture.
She said that she is not the only one facing such a situation, many women in the party are facing such behaviour.
She said that when she was in the PPP, she felt very safe.
“I am not joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz,” she said.
In one of the party meetings, Imran uttered appalling things about late Benazir Bhutto, said Gulalai, adding she was very shocked to hear that.
This is one of the reasons why Gulalai said she stopped attending party meetings, she said.
Late Benazir Bhutto gave me two tickets, MNA and MPA, said Ayesha Gulalai.
“The PTI has different criteria for party tickets, something we don’t fulfill,” she said.
Imran has psychological issues, he doesn’t like talented people, she said.
“I didn’t go to Imran Khan with a delegation because of a party ticket,” she said. Gulalai said she took along a rickshaw union leader as CM KP Pervaiz Khattak wasn’t giving him compensation for his 10 burnt vehicles.
She alleged that Pervaiz Khattak has distributed jobs illegally among his relatives.
“Won’t call him Khan Sahab, he’s a fake Pathan, I will call him Imran Niazi,” she said.
She further claimed that she along with the delegation provided proofs to ‘Imran Niazi’ regarding Khattak’s corruption but he dismissed them.
The former PTI MNA said that Imran himself stays in his Bani Gala residence during sit-in days but the common party worker faces tear gas shelling and police’s baton-charging.
Gulalai, earlier today announced that she is leaving PTI. Speaking to the media, she alleged that the reason for her leaving the party was that the honour of women was not safe, citing Imran Khan as a major reason behind it.-Agencies
Gulalai quits PTI: Imran sent me inappropriate text messages, claims Ayesha Gulalai
ISLAMABAD, August 1: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Ayesha Gulalai alleged that Imran Khan had sent her inappropriate text messages, but did not reveal any other details to support her allegations.
Addressing a press conference, Gulalai said she wanted to hold press conference tomorrow but as PTI women leaders had a press conference earlier today, she had to respond.
“I am not concerned about a party ticket or NA-1 seat, it is an illogical allegation, she said.
“Among many things, sending text messages is one of their bad habits,” she said.
“I received the first message in October 2013, you can check Imran’s Blackberry,” she said, adding that the PTI chairman urges other women to use Blackberry cellphones so messages cannot be traced.”
“Check his Blackberry and you will know everything,” she alleged.
All messages are there and record of the messages can be retrieved from the PTA, she said.
“The messages contained words that cannot be tolerated,” said Ayesha Gulalai.
She said that Imran Khan always talks about turn of people to leave, adding that now it’s the PTI chairman’s turn.
“Imran Khan cannot keep himself in control,” she said. The former PTI MNA said that Imran wanted to introduce western culture.
She said that she is not the only one facing such a situation, many women in the party are facing such behaviour.
She said that when she was in the PPP, she felt very safe.
“I am not joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz,” she said.
In one of the party meetings, Imran uttered appalling things about late Benazir Bhutto, said Gulalai, adding she was very shocked to hear that.
This is one of the reasons why Gulalai said she stopped attending party meetings, she said.
Late Benazir Bhutto gave me two tickets, MNA and MPA, said Ayesha Gulalai.
“The PTI has different criteria for party tickets, something we don’t fulfill,” she said.
Imran has psychological issues, he doesn’t like talented people, she said.
“I didn’t go to Imran Khan with a delegation because of a party ticket,” she said. Gulalai said she took along a rickshaw union leader as CM KP Pervaiz Khattak wasn’t giving him compensation for his 10 burnt vehicles.
She alleged that Pervaiz Khattak has distributed jobs illegally among his relatives.
“Won’t call him Khan Sahab, he’s a fake Pathan, I will call him Imran Niazi,” she said.
She further claimed that she along with the delegation provided proofs to ‘Imran Niazi’ regarding Khattak’s corruption but he dismissed them.
The former PTI MNA said that Imran himself stays in his Bani Gala residence during sit-in days but the common party worker faces tear gas shelling and police’s baton-charging.
Gulalai, earlier today announced that she is leaving PTI. Speaking to the media, she alleged that the reason for her leaving the party was that the honour of women was not safe, citing Imran Khan as a major reason behind it.-Agencies