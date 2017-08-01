When I refused Gulalai’s proposal she alleged me of sending text msgs: Sources

Monitoring Desk

Reliable sources have disclosed that PTI Chairman, Imran Khan has
turned down Ayesha Gulalai’s marriage proposal a few days back. When Imran Khan refused her proposal she alleged that Imran Khan had sent her inappropriate text messages, but did not reveal any other details to support her allegations. – Agencies

