New PM decides to keep Interior, Petroleum Ministries with him
ISLAMABAD, August 1: After the refusal of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to work as the Interior Minister, Interim Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has decided to keep the portfolio of Interior Minister himself.
Sources said that new PM has decided to appoint Haroon Akhtar Khan as Advisor on Finance . He also remained Advisor to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Taxation and Revenue.
Former Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar had also refused to work as Finance Minister anymore in the Abbasi’s cabinet due to the reference against him in NAB , but he suggested the name of Haroon Akhtar as his successor, sources added . It is also known that the PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has also decided to keep the portfolio of Petroleum Minister with him.-Online
