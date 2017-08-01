New PM decides to keep Interior, Petroleum Ministries with him

Image result for New PM decides to keep Interior, Petroleum Ministries with him

ISLAMABAD, August 1: After the refusal of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to work as the Interior Minister, Interim Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has decided to keep the portfolio of Interior Minister himself.
Sources said that new PM has decided to appoint Haroon Akhtar Khan as Advisor on Finance . He also remained Advisor to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Taxation and Revenue.
Former Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar had also refused to work as Finance Minister anymore in the Abbasi’s cabinet due to the reference against him in NAB , but he suggested the name of Haroon Akhtar as his successor, sources added . It is also known that the PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has also decided to keep the portfolio of Petroleum Minister with him.-Online

News In Pictures

SC verdict was completely embraced by us but not the public: PM
Political parties cannot be disqualified over a fake certificate, SC tells PML-N lawyer
New PM decides to keep Interior, Petroleum Ministries with him
When I refused Gulalai’s proposal she alleged me of sending text msgs: Sources
Gulalai quits PTI: Imran sent me inappropriate text messages, claims Ayesha Gulalai
Shehbaz should realise plots against him: Sh Rasheed
Justice Asif Khosa never met Imran Khan privately: SC
China will never allow anyone to take away territory: President Xi Jinping
Pakistan always supports efforts for peace, development in Afghanistan: Nafees Zakaria
AIOU to provide free education to prisoners, disabled & drop-out students
Paris, LA agree deal to host 2024, 2028 Olympics
Azhar climbs to No. 6 in ICC Test rankings

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved