PCB requests final arguments from Latif by August 9
The Anti-Corruption Tribunal (ACT) set up to hear the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing case brought by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked Khalid Latif to submit his final arguments latest by August 9.
ACT had requested PCB and the Latif to submit their written arguments by July 26. The PCB submitted its written arguments on the given date, but Latif’s counsel submitted four miscellaneous applications.
Two out of the four applications were dismissed by the ACT where supply of video recording of evidence of PCB’s witnesses was requested, and PCB witnesses were requested to be recalled for cross examination.
However, the ACT allowed two applications which requested “supply of attested copies of documents produced by PCB’s witnesses and copy of written arguments of PCB” and “adjournment of proceedings till disposal of the miscellaneous applications”.
The ACT however clarified that if Latif’s counsel was not able to submit a final reply till August 9, then “the matter will be decided on the basis of material already available on record, without granting any further adjournment within 30 days as mandated by the Code for Participants”.
PCB requests final arguments from Latif by August 9
The Anti-Corruption Tribunal (ACT) set up to hear the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing case brought by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked Khalid Latif to submit his final arguments latest by August 9.
ACT had requested PCB and the Latif to submit their written arguments by July 26. The PCB submitted its written arguments on the given date, but Latif’s counsel submitted four miscellaneous applications.
Two out of the four applications were dismissed by the ACT where supply of video recording of evidence of PCB’s witnesses was requested, and PCB witnesses were requested to be recalled for cross examination.
However, the ACT allowed two applications which requested “supply of attested copies of documents produced by PCB’s witnesses and copy of written arguments of PCB” and “adjournment of proceedings till disposal of the miscellaneous applications”.
The ACT however clarified that if Latif’s counsel was not able to submit a final reply till August 9, then “the matter will be decided on the basis of material already available on record, without granting any further adjournment within 30 days as mandated by the Code for Participants”.