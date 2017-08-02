(N)League and its leaders were not the only political party and politicians who made hay while the sun shone. Similar politicians are to be found in many other political parties. The same goes for people working in state institutions as well as in the Fourth Estate. Across – the- board accountability of each and every one needs to be carried out and this is the time to do so when the iron is hot and when a rhythm has developed after the historic supreme court verdict handed down in the Panama leaks case a couple of days ago.
The track record of our criminal investigation agencies and the Prosecution branch is far from satisfactory. They are notorious for shilly shallying. The apex court would have to keep a vigilant eye on them to ensure that they complete the required home work within weeks instead of months. All the good work done by the supreme court would go down the drain if follow up action on the directives given by the apex court in its recent judgement in the Panama leaks case were not taken.
Effort be made to rid the political scene of the country of all unscrupulous element by March next year so that they are deprived of contesting the 2018 polls.
What next ?
