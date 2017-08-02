IHC orders Fawad Hasan Fawad to appear before court in person
Islamabad, August 2: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday order the principal secretary of the former Prime Minister to appear in person before the court for contempt of court.
A single member bench comprising of Justice Athar Minullah had
nullified the notification regarding subordinating five regulatory authorities under the ministries. During the last hearing, additional Attorney General Afnan Karim Kundi appeared before the court while Joint Secretary Iram Hussain appeared before court towards Fawad Hasan Fawad.
Additional Attorney General argued that orders have been suspended through intra-court appeal. Upon this Justice Athar Minullah remarked summary was issued without suspending court orders from any other court and then the order was challenged. He said under Supreme Court order, notification could not be issued until court order was suspended. He made it clear that no one has right to issue court order without suspending notification.
Later, the IHC snubbed additional Attorney General Afnan Karim Kundi and Joint Secretary Cabinet Division ordered Fawad Hasan Fawad, Principal Secretary to appear before the court in person against contempt of court. The hearing of the case was adjourned till August 7.-Online
IHC orders Fawad Hasan Fawad to appear before court in person
Islamabad, August 2: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday order the principal secretary of the former Prime Minister to appear in person before the court for contempt of court.
A single member bench comprising of Justice Athar Minullah had
nullified the notification regarding subordinating five regulatory authorities under the ministries. During the last hearing, additional Attorney General Afnan Karim Kundi appeared before the court while Joint Secretary Iram Hussain appeared before court towards Fawad Hasan Fawad.
Additional Attorney General argued that orders have been suspended through intra-court appeal. Upon this Justice Athar Minullah remarked summary was issued without suspending court orders from any other court and then the order was challenged. He said under Supreme Court order, notification could not be issued until court order was suspended. He made it clear that no one has right to issue court order without suspending notification.
Later, the IHC snubbed additional Attorney General Afnan Karim Kundi and Joint Secretary Cabinet Division ordered Fawad Hasan Fawad, Principal Secretary to appear before the court in person against contempt of court. The hearing of the case was adjourned till August 7.-Online