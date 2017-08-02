Parliament, executive, judiciary have to work together: Senate Chairman

Image result for Parliament, executive, judiciary have to work together: Senate Chairman

QUETTA, August 2: Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, addressing an event in Quetta on Wednesday, said he does not wish to see a clash among state institutions.
Rabbani said the parliament, executive and judiciary have to work together while remaining in the limits of their jurisdictions.
He said according to the law, the state’s first and foremost responsibility is protecting the lives and property of the people.
“The weakest state institution is the Parliament,” said the veteran Pakistan Peoples Party leader. Rabbani said whosoever wants bullies the Parliament.
He added that democratic forces struggled against a dictator and got Article 58(2)(b) removed from the Constitution but now another method has arisen.
The said section of the Constitution was inserted in 1985 by Gen Ziaul Haq and was used by military dictators and presidents to dismiss political governments. It was removed from the Constitution when the 18th Amendment was passed by the Pakistan Peoples Party government in 2010.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Justice Ijazul Ahsan to supervise NAB references against Sharif family
Army will continue its efforts to eliminate terrorism: COAS
PTI serves legal notice to Gulalai, demanding Rs 30 million
COAS grieves over loss of innocent lives in terror attacks in Afghanistan
PML-N has crumbled politically, morally and legally: Imran Khan
Parliament, executive, judiciary have to work together: Senate Chairman
IHC orders Fawad Hasan Fawad to appear before court in person
PCB requests final arguments from Latif by August 9
Neymar tells Barcelona teammates ‘he is leaving’
NAB built to take political revenge, alleges Dr. Asim
Trump administration sends conflicting signals on Russian sanctions
Angry Shiites to protest latest deadly Afghan attack

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved