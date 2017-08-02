PML-N has crumbled politically, morally and legally: Imran Khan
Says Gulalai heaped allegations upon me when details of fundraising were sought from her
ISLAMABAD, August 2: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that PML-N has crumbled politically, morally and legally. PTI Consultative meeting was held on Wednesday in Islamabad under the leadership of Imran Khan. During the meeting they have discussed in detail the allegations of Ayesha Gulalai leveled against Imran Khan. On this occasion Imran Khan appreciated PTI women to unveil the ugly face of PML-N. He said PML-N does the politics of allegations. He said in the past PML-N had levelled allegations against me and Benazir Bhutto and this time they will also be failed. He said that PML-N can go to any extent with the fear of swallowing billions of dollars.
Earlier, Imran Khan while rejecting all allegations of Ayesha Gulalai levelled against him said that party parliamentary board was not satisfied with her performance therefore he told her that parliamentary board would decide to give her a ticket or not.
Khan said that she was running fundraising campaign for PTI in Dubai for the last one year but when
Continued from front page
he sought details of fundraising she got angry and heaped allegations upon him.-Monitoring Desk/Online
