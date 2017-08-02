COAS grieves over loss of innocent lives in terror attacks in Afghanistan
RAWALPINDI, August 2: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jabed Bajwa on Wednesday expressed his grief over loss of innocent lives in recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he was talking to Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The meeting also discussed issues of mutual interest including security situation and border management. -DNA
