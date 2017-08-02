COAS grieves over loss of innocent lives in terror attacks in Afghanistan

Image result for qamar javed bajwa

RAWALPINDI, August 2: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jabed Bajwa on Wednesday expressed his grief over loss of innocent lives in recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he was talking to Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The meeting also discussed issues of mutual interest including security situation and border management. -DNA

News In Pictures

Justice Ijazul Ahsan to supervise NAB references against Sharif family
Army will continue its efforts to eliminate terrorism: COAS
PTI serves legal notice to Gulalai, demanding Rs 30 million
COAS grieves over loss of innocent lives in terror attacks in Afghanistan
PML-N has crumbled politically, morally and legally: Imran Khan
Parliament, executive, judiciary have to work together: Senate Chairman
IHC orders Fawad Hasan Fawad to appear before court in person
PCB requests final arguments from Latif by August 9
Neymar tells Barcelona teammates ‘he is leaving’
NAB built to take political revenge, alleges Dr. Asim
Trump administration sends conflicting signals on Russian sanctions
Angry Shiites to protest latest deadly Afghan attack

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved