PTI serves legal notice to Gulalai, demanding Rs 30 million
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday served a legal notice to former PTI member Ayesha Gulalai demanding that she reply to the letter within 10 days or pay compensation to the tune of Rs 30 million. Earlier, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry told journalists that the party would serve a legal notice to Gulalai and demanded that she apologise. Addressing a press conference, the PTI leader, flanked by women party leaders of the party, said that Gulalai was used for character assassination of party chairman Imran Khan.
He also said that Gulalai has been asked to resign from her MNA seat and if she doesn’t the party will ask the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify her.
“[Ayesha Gulalai] is in violation of Article 63 by not resigning,” said Chaudhry. -Agencies
