PTI serves legal notice to Gulalai, demanding Rs 30 million

Image result for PTI serves legal notice to Gulalai, demanding Rs 30 million

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday served a legal notice to former PTI member Ayesha Gulalai demanding that she reply to the letter within 10 days or pay compensation to the tune of Rs 30 million. Earlier, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry told journalists that the party would serve a legal notice to Gulalai and demanded that she apologise. Addressing a press conference, the PTI leader, flanked by women party leaders of the party, said that Gulalai was used for character assassination of party chairman Imran Khan.
He also said that Gulalai has been asked to resign from her MNA seat and if she doesn’t the party will ask the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify her.
“[Ayesha Gulalai] is in violation of Article 63 by not resigning,” said Chaudhry. -Agencies

News In Pictures

Justice Ijazul Ahsan to supervise NAB references against Sharif family
Army will continue its efforts to eliminate terrorism: COAS
PTI serves legal notice to Gulalai, demanding Rs 30 million
COAS grieves over loss of innocent lives in terror attacks in Afghanistan
PML-N has crumbled politically, morally and legally: Imran Khan
Parliament, executive, judiciary have to work together: Senate Chairman
IHC orders Fawad Hasan Fawad to appear before court in person
PCB requests final arguments from Latif by August 9
Neymar tells Barcelona teammates ‘he is leaving’
NAB built to take political revenge, alleges Dr. Asim
Trump administration sends conflicting signals on Russian sanctions
Angry Shiites to protest latest deadly Afghan attack

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved