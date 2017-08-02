Army will continue its efforts to eliminate terrorism: COAS
ABBOTABAD, August 2: Special two days long Baloch Regiment Conference is being held at Baloch Regimental Center Abbotabad.
In its opening session COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was presented the honor and ranks of Colonel in Chief of Baloch Regiment.
COAS lauded the proud traditions and contribution of Baloch Regiment which is one of the most decorated regiments of Army due to sterling performance over the years.
He praised the sacrifices of the Shuhada and assured their families that Army will never forget those who gave their blood to defend and strengthen the nation. COAS emphasized that Pakistan Army will continue its efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism and to ensure that the borders remain secure. This demands the highest standards of faith, professionalism and perseverance in the service of the Nation. COAS also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs of Baloch Regiment for laying their lives for defence of motherland. Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Commander 10 Corps and large number of serving and retired Gen officers of Baloch Regiment including former COAS Gen Mirza Aslam Beg, Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and former Chairmen JCS Committee Gen Tariq Majid and Gen Rashid Mehmood were also present.-DNA
Army will continue its efforts to eliminate terrorism: COAS
ABBOTABAD, August 2: Special two days long Baloch Regiment Conference is being held at Baloch Regimental Center Abbotabad.
In its opening session COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was presented the honor and ranks of Colonel in Chief of Baloch Regiment.
COAS lauded the proud traditions and contribution of Baloch Regiment which is one of the most decorated regiments of Army due to sterling performance over the years.
He praised the sacrifices of the Shuhada and assured their families that Army will never forget those who gave their blood to defend and strengthen the nation. COAS emphasized that Pakistan Army will continue its efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism and to ensure that the borders remain secure. This demands the highest standards of faith, professionalism and perseverance in the service of the Nation. COAS also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs of Baloch Regiment for laying their lives for defence of motherland. Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Commander 10 Corps and large number of serving and retired Gen officers of Baloch Regiment including former COAS Gen Mirza Aslam Beg, Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and former Chairmen JCS Committee Gen Tariq Majid and Gen Rashid Mehmood were also present.-DNA