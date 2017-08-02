Justice Ijazul Ahsan to supervise NAB references against Sharif family
NAB’s team ready to prepare references against Ishaq Dar, Nawaz and his children
ISLAMABAD, August 2: A significant progress was made on Wednesday regarding National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against the Sharif family, as Justice Ijazul Ahsan has been appointed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar to supervise the case.
A notification in this regard has also been issued by the registrar office. Furthermore, it has been declared that Justice Ejaz Afzal will supervise the references in the absence of Justice Ijazul Ahsan. Both these judges were also the part of five-member bench that dis-
qualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. It has further been directed to complete the proceedings of this case in six months.
In its judgment in the Panama Papers case on July 28, a five-member Supreme Court bench had directed NAB to file references against Nawaz Sharif, his children and son-in-law Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar before the Accountability Court within six weeks on the basis of the material collected and referred to by the Joint Investigating Team (JIT) in its report and such other material as may be available with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and NAB.
“In case the Accountability Court finds any deed, document or affidavit filed by or on behalf of the respondent(s) or any other person(s) to be fake, false, forged or fabricated, it shall take appropriate action against the concerned person in accordance with law,” the court stated.
Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has established a ten member team to prepare references against Sharif family.
The credible sources have disclosed that the ten member team consists of high level officers including NAB procurator General and Director General NAB Rawalpindi.
The references would be filed under orders from the apex court as part of the verdict which disqualified Nawaz from the office of prime minister. The appointed team has full support from Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, they added.
The team has given to task to prepare references against Sharif families under the direction of apex court. The NAB has received all the related documents from the apex court.
The NAB Executive Board have given approval for timely filing of reference against Sharif family in the accountability court. The concerned procurator General would take care of whole task. The sources further revealed that one of the JIT important member Irfan Mangi was also the part of ten member team.
It was worth mentioned that the references would be filed by NAB Rawalpindi against Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, Capt (retd) Safdar and Ishaq Dar. The case will be pursued in an accountability court-Agencies/Online
