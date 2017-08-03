About The Judiciary’s Resolve Not To Be Intimidated By The Sicilian Mafia
So extraordinary has been the level of patience and tolerance that our Judiciary has displayed in face of the viciousness of the attacks on the judges by such political minions as Danyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhry, Hanif Abbasi and Abid Sher Ali, that most people who have pinned their hopes on the Supreme Court of Pakistan for reforming the country’s political culture (through much-needed hard blows to the dinosaurs of high corruption) are getting jittery. Only those who understand the ‘mentality’ and ‘strategy’ behind N-League’s extremely provocative behaviour, are not overly disturbed at the Judiciary’s reticence, and restraint.
N-League’s strategy quite clearly is to create diversions in the Judiciary’s focused resolve to deliver justice to ‘Pakistan’ in the Panama case. Imran Khan is only a petitioner. The issue for the Judiciary now is ‘corruption’ (and its horrifying consequences).
The findings or the results of the NAB references against the Sharif family that are underway, are going to vindicate the honour of not only the Judiciary, but also the people of Pakistan.
The ‘culprits’ who are to be proceeded against in the said references know they stand no chance if their trial is going to be transparent. The only way they can keep the noose of justice away from their necks is to put the Judiciary on the defensive. The appointment of Justice Ijaz ul Hasan by the honourable Chief Justice as ‘overseer’ of the trials in the NAB courts is an indication of the Judiciary’s resolve not to be intimidated by the Sicilian Mafia.
